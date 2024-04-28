NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirty-eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $940.30.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $880.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $1,050.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $2,639,000. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,773 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $877.35 on Tuesday. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $266.25 and a 1 year high of $974.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $854.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $636.58.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 22.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

