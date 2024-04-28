Syon Capital LLC Grows Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Syon Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 12.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 37.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 12.3% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 11,829 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,973,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,170.27.

In other news, Director Michael Graff sold 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,108.17, for a total value of $3,834,268.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,406,761.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Graff sold 3,460 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,108.17, for a total value of $3,834,268.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,406,761.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.48, for a total transaction of $3,421,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,087 shares of company stock worth $69,840,358. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,259.15 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $745.65 and a one year high of $1,269.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,203.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,061.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.44, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.42.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

