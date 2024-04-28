4,648 Shares in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Bought by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 2,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 6,823.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procore Technologies

In other Procore Technologies news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.21, for a total value of $370,292.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,543,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,422,701.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $102,339.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,648,481.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.21, for a total value of $370,292.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,543,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,422,701.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 467,672 shares of company stock valued at $36,612,454 over the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procore Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

PCOR stock opened at $70.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of -52.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.90. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $83.35.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $260.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.20 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a negative net margin of 19.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PCOR. JMP Securities raised their target price on Procore Technologies from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.86.

Procore Technologies Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

