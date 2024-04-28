State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,678 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Diodes were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,580,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $439,975,000 after acquiring an additional 100,618 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Diodes by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,134,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,285,000 after purchasing an additional 47,472 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Diodes by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 912,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,955,000 after purchasing an additional 112,620 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in Diodes by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 842,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,424,000 after purchasing an additional 128,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 616,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,572,000 after acquiring an additional 66,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $228,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,234.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 6,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $413,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,934,458.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,400 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $228,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,234.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,900 shares of company stock worth $1,774,570 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $72.68 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $97.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.46.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $322.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIOD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Diodes from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Diodes from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Diodes from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

