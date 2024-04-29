22,657 Shares in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Bought by Cypress Capital Management LLC WY

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000. Celsius makes up 1.4% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Celsius by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,846,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,676,000 after purchasing an additional 762,087 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Celsius by 633.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,422,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,560 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Celsius by 5.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,167,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,428,000 after purchasing an additional 62,483 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in Celsius by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 671,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,615,000 after purchasing an additional 36,725 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Celsius by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,548,000 after buying an additional 33,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In other news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $283,164.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,808,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Kyle Audrey Watson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total transaction of $3,566,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 75,060 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,100.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $283,164.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,808,371.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 523,980 shares of company stock valued at $37,925,992 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celsius Trading Up 0.2 %

Celsius stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.31. 2,606,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,666,870. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.86. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $99.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.95.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.77 million. Celsius had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 131.58%. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 95.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CELH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Celsius from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.10.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

