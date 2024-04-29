Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Position Reduced by Cypress Capital Management LLC WY

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY trimmed its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the quarter. Valvoline makes up 1.4% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VVV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valvoline currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Shares of VVV stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.44. 799,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.80. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $45.37.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $373.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.10 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 92.04% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

