Royal Bank of Canada Boosts International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Price Target to GBX 230

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 220 ($2.76) to GBX 230 ($2.89) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.89) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 200 ($2.51) to GBX 215 ($2.70) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on IAG

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

IAG opened at GBX 182.05 ($2.29) on Monday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2.14 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 187.65 ($2.36). The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 490.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 413.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 169.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 158.05.

(Get Free Report)

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.