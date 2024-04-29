Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Sells 1,226 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lowered its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,380,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,215,881. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $30.46 and a 52 week high of $44.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

