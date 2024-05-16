Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Receives $13.90 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.90.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UDMY. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Udemy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Udemy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $9.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 2.12. Udemy has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.36.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $189.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.71 million. Udemy had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a negative return on equity of 23.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Udemy will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $164,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,676,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,386,268.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $110,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,163,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,843,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $164,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,676,050 shares in the company, valued at $18,386,268.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,981 shares of company stock valued at $514,884. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Udemy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,472,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,005,000 after purchasing an additional 116,346 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Udemy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 6,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,218,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in Udemy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,234,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,919,000 after acquiring an additional 116,432 shares during the period. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,661,000. Finally, Inflection Point Investments LLP bought a new position in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at $21,390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

