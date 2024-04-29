Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 81,224 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lessened its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,224 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. owned 0.13% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 82,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,286,000.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.15. 5,384,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,554,264. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $42.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.89.

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

