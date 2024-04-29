Altrius Capital Management Inc Boosts Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries makes up approximately 1.9% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $6,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Busey Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 81,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.7% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LYB traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,852,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,331. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $84.80 and a 52 week high of $106.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.52. The stock has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. Analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 77.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,460.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,460.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $1,819,431.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,246.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

