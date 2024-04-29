Intrust Bank NA Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,690,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681,845 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,697,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,693,000 after buying an additional 1,998,078 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,439,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,684,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,454,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,571,712. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $85.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.12.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
