Choreo LLC Buys 39,779 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 918,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,779 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $32,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 292.8% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 534.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHC traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $35.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,153. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $29.89 and a 12-month high of $35.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.77.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.