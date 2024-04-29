iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,389 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Choreo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $40,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 214.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 607,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,554 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,233.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,170,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,904,000 after buying an additional 1,119,893 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,447,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,212,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26,592.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 600,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,507,000 after acquiring an additional 598,325 shares during the period.

Shares of IWB stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $280.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,577. The company has a 50 day moving average of $281.46 and a 200 day moving average of $263.85. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $221.31 and a 12-month high of $288.75. The stock has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

