Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Sells 732 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Little House Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after acquiring an additional 12,589 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $5,253,549.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,859 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $5,253,549.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 140,112 shares of company stock valued at $22,841,321. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $167.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,793,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,786,167. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.02 and a 200-day moving average of $155.16. The company has a market cap of $396.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $168.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.85%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.76.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

