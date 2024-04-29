Choreo LLC Purchases 53,263 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,102 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,263 shares during the quarter. THOR Industries accounts for approximately 0.9% of Choreo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Choreo LLC owned approximately 0.53% of THOR Industries worth $33,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in THO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,270,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $501,341,000 after buying an additional 208,343 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,223,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $496,912,000 after acquiring an additional 79,595 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,450,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 725,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,810,000 after purchasing an additional 262,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in THOR Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,187,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

THOR Industries Stock Performance

Shares of THO stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.13. 132,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,825. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.09. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.93 and a 12-month high of $129.31.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.54). THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet cut THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, THOR Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on THO

About THOR Industries

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.