2,691 Shares in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Acquired by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,691 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 31.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,179 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,146 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,438 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,020 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 7.5% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,050 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STX. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush raised Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 0.5 %

STX traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.24. 1,854,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,731,275. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.97. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $57.06 and a 1-year high of $101.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.22, a P/E/G ratio of 258.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently -217.05%.

Insider Activity

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $921,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

