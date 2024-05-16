6,018 Shares in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Purchased by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Olstein Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,662,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at $2,192,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vontier by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 172,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 71,515 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Vontier by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 25,632 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $900,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Argus boosted their target price on Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE VNT traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.14. 926,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,079. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $45.62.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $755.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.50 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.62%.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

