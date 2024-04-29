Investment House LLC Decreases Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Investment House LLC lowered its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions makes up about 1.6% of Investment House LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $22,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,283,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 67.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,193,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $324,614,000 after purchasing an additional 482,023 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $77,388,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,208.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 191,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,991,000 after acquiring an additional 176,968 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 333,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,846,000 after acquiring an additional 126,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.38.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Motorola Solutions stock traded up $2.51 on Monday, reaching $348.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $57.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $341.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.44. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.64 and a twelve month high of $355.39.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

