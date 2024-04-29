BMO Capital Markets Increases Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target to C$10.00

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 26.90% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also commented on EQX. Desjardins raised Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Equinox Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Haywood Securities reduced their price target on Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$6.80 to C$9.25 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.03.
Equinox Gold Trading Down 0.9 %
About Equinox Gold
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
