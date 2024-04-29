Bluesphere Advisors LLC Invests $242,000 in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $348.99. The company had a trading volume of 138,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.64 and a 52-week high of $355.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $341.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.44.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.48%.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.38.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

