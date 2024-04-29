Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bluesphere Advisors LLC

Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises about 1.8% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 404.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,664.0% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 24,450.0% during the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VHT traded up $1.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $256.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,129. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $263.94 and a 200 day moving average of $251.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $222.27 and a one year high of $271.53.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

