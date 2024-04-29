Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Has $471,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 107,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 198,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after buying an additional 12,213 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 460.6% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 110,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after buying an additional 90,596 shares during the period. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 66,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance
JPST stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.43. 3,196,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,816,533. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.35 and its 200-day moving average is $50.29. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.51.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
