Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Has $471,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 107,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 198,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after buying an additional 12,213 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 460.6% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 110,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after buying an additional 90,596 shares during the period. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 66,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.43. 3,196,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,816,533. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.35 and its 200-day moving average is $50.29. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.