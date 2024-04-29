Mather Group LLC. Acquires 520,590 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,677,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 520,590 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 5.0% of Mather Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $315,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 24,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Cadence Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 53,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 125,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.58. 1,746,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,273,248. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.54. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.10. The company has a market capitalization of $77.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

