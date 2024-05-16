Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,708 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.3% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 34,102 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.3% during the third quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 27,085 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,264 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,355 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $127.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.52. The company has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.47 and a 12 month high of $144.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EA. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $101,312.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,479.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total value of $355,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,147.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $101,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,283 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,479.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,277,219 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

