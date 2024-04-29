Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Sells 154 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VAW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 248.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,787,000 after purchasing an additional 371,020 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners now owns 69,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 66,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,514,000 after acquiring an additional 11,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 137.0% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 54,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,370,000 after acquiring an additional 31,280 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

VAW traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $198.00. The company had a trading volume of 14,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,274. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $162.48 and a 12-month high of $205.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.82.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

