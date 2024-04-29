Nancy Carol La Couvee Sells 100,000 Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Stock

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Nancy Carol La Couvee sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.69, for a total transaction of C$768,910.00.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Price Performance

Shares of CVE:KNT opened at C$7.99 on Monday. K92 Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.55 and a 52-week high of C$8.50. The stock has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

Get K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on KNT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Pi Financial raised their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.98.

About K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)

(Get Free Report)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

