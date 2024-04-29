Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS) Receives C$0.84 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$0.84.

Separately, Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of CVE:QUIS opened at C$0.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.13. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of C$0.24 and a 12 month high of C$0.50. The company has a market cap of C$161.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.30.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, and Microsoft 365; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

