PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PAGS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. New Street Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays upped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI raised PagSeguro Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.40 to $13.80 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PAGS

PagSeguro Digital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $12.68 on Wednesday. PagSeguro Digital has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $14.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.56.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $877.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

About PagSeguro Digital

(Get Free Report

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.