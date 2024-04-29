PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.09.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PAGS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. New Street Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays upped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI raised PagSeguro Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.40 to $13.80 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.
PagSeguro Digital Price Performance
PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $877.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.
About PagSeguro Digital
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.
