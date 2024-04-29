enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.40.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ENGN shares. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of enGene in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group started coverage on enGene in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on enGene in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on enGene in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on enGene in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Get enGene alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ENGN

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On enGene

In other news, major shareholder De Solidarite Des Travai Fonds sold 47,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $717,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,036,153 shares in the company, valued at $45,542,295. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. bought a new stake in shares of enGene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,097,000. Omega Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of enGene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,441,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in enGene during the fourth quarter worth $20,777,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in enGene during the fourth quarter worth $6,264,000. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

enGene Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of ENGN stock opened at $15.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.20. enGene has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

About enGene

(Get Free Report

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for enGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.