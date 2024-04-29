Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Increased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,452,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,873 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.9% of Choreo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $69,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 36,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 20,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

VEA traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,821,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,471,329. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.23 and a 200-day moving average of $47.09. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $50.36. The stock has a market cap of $128.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

