Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 37,501 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,501 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Celestica were worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLS. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Celestica by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Celestica in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Celestica in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CLS traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.81. 915,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,272,047. Celestica Inc. has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $51.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLS. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Celestica from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Celestica in a research note on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Celestica from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celestica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

