Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 539 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for 1.2% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $16,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in ASML by 200.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in ASML by 220.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in ASML by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in ASML by 35.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ASML by 7,300.0% in the third quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASML traded down $10.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $908.27. 380,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,023. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $1,056.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $955.61 and a 200 day moving average of $807.34. The stock has a market cap of $358.39 billion, a PE ratio of 46.47, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.99%.

ASML has been the subject of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,036.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

