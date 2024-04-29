iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 436,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 3.6% of Choreo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Choreo LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $132,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF stock traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $328.43. 250,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,674. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.18. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $241.41 and a 52 week high of $340.83. The firm has a market cap of $87.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.