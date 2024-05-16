Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,341,500 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the April 15th total of 7,024,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,774.8 days.

Infineon Technologies Stock Performance

IFNNF stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.10. 1,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,916. Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of $28.94 and a 1 year high of $44.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.40.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and semiconductor-based solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and memory ICs; transceivers; diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

