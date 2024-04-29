Flare (FLR) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $6.28 Million

Flare (FLR) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Flare has a market cap of $1.16 billion and approximately $6.28 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flare coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Flare has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Flare Profile

Flare launched on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 38,726,823,111 coins. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official website is flare.network.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 38,679,005,768.163895 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.02999424 USD and is down -4.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $5,261,664.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

