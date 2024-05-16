992,716 Shares in Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF (NYSEARCA:SOF) Purchased by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF (NYSEARCA:SOF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 992,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,559,000. Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF comprises about 1.1% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Shares of Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 847. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.42. Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF has a 1-year low of $100.04 and a 1-year high of $100.67.

The Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF (SOF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, focusing mainly on repurchase and OTC swap agreements with the intent to mirror the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR). The fund seeks to generate higher monthly income over cash portfolios while limiting yield curve exposure SOF was launched on Nov 15, 2023 and is issued by Amplify Investments.

