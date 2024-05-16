992,716 Shares in Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF (NYSEARCA:SOF) Purchased by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF (NYSEARCA:SOF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 992,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,559,000. Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF comprises about 1.1% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.
Shares of Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 847. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.42. Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF has a 1-year low of $100.04 and a 1-year high of $100.67.
