Avory & Company LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Avory & Company LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 122.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up 0.5% of Avory & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Avory & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IAU stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.32. The stock had a trading volume of 7,567,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,874,636. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $45.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.41.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

