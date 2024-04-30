Certuity LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Certuity LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 64,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EELV. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.56. 36,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,573. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.56. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $21.78 and a 1 year high of $24.48.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

