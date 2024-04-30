Avory & Company LLC Buys New Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Avory & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust accounts for approximately 0.3% of Avory & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,410,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,726,000 after acquiring an additional 55,041 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 521,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 22,095 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 514,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 164,542 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 487,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 9,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 335,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 162,288 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BOE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.08. The stock had a trading volume of 105,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,698. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.94. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $10.48.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

