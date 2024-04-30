iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by LGL Partners LLC

LGL Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 758.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 642,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567,765 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 8.7% of LGL Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. LGL Partners LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $63,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 31,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 439,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 140,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,190,000 after acquiring an additional 23,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,397,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,188,836. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $100.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.68.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

