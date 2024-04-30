LGL Partners LLC Has $13.80 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

LGL Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 183,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.9% of LGL Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 74,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after buying an additional 20,754 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,569,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,927,000 after buying an additional 142,039 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 156,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,824,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 158,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,327,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,017,441. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.60. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.