LGL Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

LGL Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.4% of LGL Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 11,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWO stock traded down $4.20 on Tuesday, hitting $251.54. The company had a trading volume of 187,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,293. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $260.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.27. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.42 and a twelve month high of $273.76.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

