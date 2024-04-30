Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Acquired by LGL Partners LLC

LGL Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 181.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,765 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $73,045.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 223,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,656,743.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,538 shares of company stock worth $642,099. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KTOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KTOS

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.99. The company had a trading volume of 585,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,532. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $21.60.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.