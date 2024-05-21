Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.39

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.39 and last traded at $41.30, with a volume of 490454 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.21.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.35.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). Semtech had a negative net margin of 125.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $192.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Semtech news, CFO Mark Lin bought 1,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.23 per share, for a total transaction of $33,230.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Semtech in the 4th quarter worth $703,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Semtech by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,369,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,996,000 after buying an additional 613,274 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Semtech by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 563,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,348,000 after buying an additional 167,376 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Semtech in the 4th quarter worth $1,389,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Semtech in the 4th quarter worth $201,000.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

