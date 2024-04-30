Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by LGL Partners LLC

LGL Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,533,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,344,000 after acquiring an additional 143,800 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 54,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 15,920 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 246,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,224,000 after acquiring an additional 102,215 shares during the period. Frontier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 15,425 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.65. 1,887,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,074,388. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.33 and a 1 year high of $58.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.97.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

