Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Susquehanna lowered their price target on the stock from $208.00 to $195.00. The stock had previously closed at $159.75, but opened at $153.27. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock. Keysight Technologies shares last traded at $143.71, with a volume of 728,573 shares changing hands.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KEYS. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.22.

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.96.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

