LGL Partners LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

LGL Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.4% of LGL Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. LGL Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $9,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EEM. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 170,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after buying an additional 19,832 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 146,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM stock traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $41.08. The company had a trading volume of 18,884,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,763,254. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.74 and its 200 day moving average is $39.55.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

