BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.

BCB Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years. BCB Bancorp has a payout ratio of 37.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BCB Bancorp to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.8%.

NASDAQ BCBP opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. BCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $13.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average is $11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $161.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.58.

BCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BCBP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $51.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BCB Bancorp will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BCBP shares. TheStreet lowered shares of BCB Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of BCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of BCB Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BCB Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

