iRhythm Technologies (IRTC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect iRhythm Technologies to post earnings of ($0.99) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $132.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.14 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 56.38% and a negative net margin of 25.05%. On average, analysts expect iRhythm Technologies to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of IRTC opened at $108.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.16 and its 200-day moving average is $102.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.02. iRhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $70.24 and a 12-month high of $134.45.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other iRhythm Technologies news, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 24,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $3,012,533.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,015 shares in the company, valued at $21,954,629.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Patrick Michael Murphy sold 7,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $928,725.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,962 shares in the company, valued at $5,971,405.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 24,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $3,012,533.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,954,629.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,052 shares of company stock worth $4,274,942 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
iRhythm Technologies Company Profile
iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.
